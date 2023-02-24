Prince Harry had 'loud, dark' Halloween night with Meghan Markle

Prince Harry talks about spending a night partying with Meghan Markle.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex spent their last private Halloween in Canada alongside friends in disguise.

Each wearing an ‘apocalypse costume’, the duo decided to live the night to the fullest.

She he entered the party, Harry felt alive, noting how he always wanted to stay incognito, away from the media.

He begins in memoir ‘Spare’: “The party was loud, dark, drunk—ideal. Several people did double-takes as Meg passed through the rooms, but no one looked twice at her dystopian date.”

He then writes: “I wished I could wear this disguise every day. I wished I could reuse it the next day and visit her on the set of Suits.”