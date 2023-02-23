BAFTA 'embarrassing' event forced Phil Davis to resign

Doctor Who star Phil Davis quit his Bafta membership after the "embarrassing" award event.

The Sherlock star tweeted, "The BAFTA awards were an embarrassing travesty. Cutting deserving winners' speeches for toe-curling non-interviews. Poor Richard E Grant pretending to arrive in a Batmobile and no Bernard Cribbins in memorium. I resigned my membership."

On the Cribbins' omission from the Memorium segment, the British award show was intensely under fire, which led them to clarify that the Doctor Who star was being "considered" for the TV awards.

Later, the Doctor Who showrunner Russell T Davies responded to the news, "It's fair enough to remember Bernard Cribbins at the TV @bafta, not the film. To say he's being 'considered' is the work of an idiot."

After the rebuke, Bafta confirmed Cribbins would be given tribute at its TV awards in May.

Meanwhile, Grant and Alison Hammond hosted this year's film awards evening. As per The Independent's Ellie Harrison, Grant was visibly nervous on the big night.

"His hands were trembling, and at one point, he accidentally referred to himself as the night's toast rather than its host," she added.

"Nice to a fault, he opted to avoid making any jokes at the expense of the stars in attendance, and he was seen welling up as introduced the In Memoriam segment."