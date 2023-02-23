Prince Harry, Meghan Markle should celebrate being the ‘butt of a good joke’

Experts believe Prince Harry and Meghan Markle should feel flattered after joining the “long list of esteemed and distinguished figures” that have become the butt of South Patk’s joke.
This claim has been brought to light by Go Up founder and PR expert Edward Coram-James.
Mr Edward started the chat with the Daily Star by saying, “On the one hand, to a degree they should be flattered.”
"They join a long list of esteemed and distinguished figures to be made fun of on one of the world’s most famous animated programs.”
“It shows how topically relevant they are to the international public discourse.”
“And, although they are the butt of the joke, no famous cameo makes their way onto South Park unless that is the case.”
