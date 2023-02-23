Paris Hilton unveils ‘uniquely remarkable’ name of baby boy with Carter Reum

Paris Hilton revealed the name of her and Carter Reum’s newborn on her This Is Paris podcast Wednesday, February 22nd, 2023, via E! News.

“My beautiful baby boy’s name is Phoenix Barron Hilton Reum,” she said. “And Carter and I are so proud to welcome him into the world.”

She continued, “I’ve been planning my children’s names for years and years,” she explained, noting that Phoenix also stands for “hope, rebirth and transformation.”

The hotel heiress shared that since she had been thinking about baby names for quite some time. She said that if she were to have a daughter, she was planning on naming her London, staying on theme by naming her son after a different city.

“I was thinking of a boy name,” Paris noted of her process. “Which I've been thinking of for so long because it is hard to think of a boy name that is on that theme. I really wanted to stay with the themes of either a city or a state or a country. Something about the world.”

Paris revealed, the name Phoenix has long resonated with her. “Over a decade ago I thought of this amazing name,” she shared. “It’s such a beautiful name, it’s so unique. I love that it is not only a city but it also has other meanings that are just beautiful. I really believe that names have power and we wanted a name for our baby boy that was uniquely remarkable.”

Apart from the meaning of Phoenix’s first name, the Simple Life alum also honoured her late grandfather, Barron Hilton, with son’s middle name.

“He was always my mentor and I looked up to my grandfather so much and we were so close and I miss him every day,” Paris recalled. “So, I really wanted to honour him by having his name in my first son’s name.”

Paris and Carter tied the knot in November 2021 after two years together. They announced the birth of their first born on January 24th, 2023, via Instagram.