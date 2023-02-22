'The Mandalorian' creator Jon Favreau teases season 4 

The Mandalorian co-creator Jon Favreau is already written season 4 despite season 3 still pending to air on March 1.
During an interview with BFM TV, the Iron Man actor said, "Season 4, yeah, I've written it already," adding, "We have to know where we're going to tell a fully-formed story, so we had mapped it, out [co-creator] Dave [Filoni] and I, and then slowly you write each episode. So I was writing during post-production because all of it has to feel like a continuation and one full story."
The 56-year-old also revealed that he and Filoni were in the loop about the future Mandalorian episodes to shape other shows in the expansive Star Wars universe properly.
The writer added that The Mandalorian, Ahsoka, and Skeleton Crew, "all occur in the same Star Wars period. So, there are a lot more things that we have to keep in mind and stuff that we've built up to from previous seasons of The Mandalorian as well."
