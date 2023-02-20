Milo Ventimiglia reveals he takes father an an inspiration while playing Jack’s role in This is Us

Milo Ventimiglia has recently discussed about his parents while promoting his new ABC series The Company You Keep.



During a latest episode of The View, This is Us star explained how the influence of his parents had on him while playing his role of Jack Pearson on the hit family drama, especially his father.

“My dad is wonderful… my mom and dad… I get emotional,” said the actor as he got teary-eyed at the show.

Milo continued, “My mom and dad are wonderful people. My father and Jack Pearson were of the same era, both born in the 40s, both Vietnam vets. And I saw in Jack the way that.”

The actor stated, “I see in Jack the way my father was with my sisters and I, it's just wonderful. So, thank you.”

Milo further shared that he took his father as an inspiration to play Jack, who is considered as one of the “best TV dads and husbands”.

“What I also saw though was an opportunity with the way he was to just kind of be a version of my dad and the big three were actually me,” explained Milo.

The actor added, “So, I think anything that I was doing was just looking up to my dad.”

Milo described his character Jack as “an attainable superhero”.

He’s a great example of a man, great example of a husband, of a father who was flawed, absolutely had his flaws but he was someone, anyone, man, woman, child, old, young, any background from anywhere, you could aspire to be like him. And I thought that was very relatable,” concluded Milo.