King Charles coronation concert: Ed Sheeran reacts to claims he turned down invitation

Ed Sheeran spokesman has rejected claims British singer-songwriter turned down an offer to perform at King Charles coronation concert.
The Metro UK quoted the spokesperson of the Perfect singer as saying, neither Ed nor his team has even been ‘approached’ about a possible performance at coronation concert.
Earlier, there were reports Adele and Ed Sheeran are unable to perform at King Charles’ coronation concert on May 7.
The Daily Mail had reported the monarch had selected the pair personally and was 'very keen' for them to play.
Meanwhile, Buckingham Palace said twelve newly commissioned pieces of music will play at the coronation of Britain's King Charles at Westminster Abbey, including Greek Orthodox music, with the 18th century "Zadok the Priest" also to be featured.
King Charles coronation will take place on May 6.
