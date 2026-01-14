Louis Tomlinson dodges Zayn Malik talk while praising Harry, Niall
The One Direction alim's brief comment on Zayn Malik raises eyebrows
Louis Tomlinson seemingly avoided to make a detail remark about Zayn Malik in a new interview.
In a recent chat with Billboard, Louis gushed over former bandmates Harry Styles and Niall Horan but made a short comment on Zayn when asked about their upcoming Netflix show.
"It was his idea, actually. I'll give him credit for that brilliance," he said.
The Sun reported previously that Zayn and Louis, who collaborated to film a road trip series, later “fell out” and were involved in a "physical altercation" one day after filming.
However, neither Louis nor Zayn has publicly addressed the allegation.
Elsewhere in Billboard's interview, Louis praised Harry's success calling him a "great artist."
"I always knew Harry was going to go on to do what he's done — I'm sure he's superseded his own expectations in the way that he's taken over the world."
While mentioning Niall, he said, "And Niall, I had a good feeling about too — he's Irish, he's lovely, everyone loves him."
Moreover, the One Direction alum also noted that after Liam Payne's death the bandmates have grown closer.
"We are definitely closer than we were. It changes from person to person," he added.
