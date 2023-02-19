Stray Kids' interaction with EXO’s Baekhyun goes viral

They were seen posing together in a new clip

A recent moment between EXO’s Baekhyun and Stray Kids went viral where they were seen posing together with several others. In the video, Baekhyun can be seen standing in the middle of a group as they pose for pictures.



Fans noticed that Seungmin and I.N were in the same group, two spots away from the older singer. They quickly identified the picture to be from Baekhyun’s recent live performance that he did for his vocal teacher and his students. Since both I.N and Seungmin receive training from the same vocal teacher, it seems like they also attended the performance.

Seungmin has always been vocal about his appreciation for Baekhyun, even referring to him as the “K-pop God.” Besides Seungmin, the whole of Stray Kids have always expressed their love for EXO and its members. According to Koreaboo, fans were elated to see this interaction and are hoping this will lead to a collaboration in the future.