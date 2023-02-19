Kanye West takes picks 'fight' with pap outside police station

Kanye West is making clear he doesn't appreciate the paparazzies following him everywhere.

The rapper went to the police station on Valentine Day. There he confronted another pap for the same reasons.



Earlier, the 45-year-old berated a woman for shooting him without permission. The controversial musician later threw his cell when she refused to film him.

Following the incident, the once-celebrated trailblazer was reported to the main suspect in the battery case.

Meanwhile, the Life of Pablo hitmaker and his wife Bianca Censori went to the police station on Valentine's Day in West Hollywood, where he almost had a scuffle with a paparazzi, according to Metro.co.uk.

The father-of-four, donned in a black leather jacket, was seen aggressively approaching the photographer, who was at that time still taking pictures.

The conversation between the two was unclear, but it was expected to be unpleasant.

Image Credits: Metro.co.uk

West and Censori's presence at the police station for what business still needs to be clear, the report added.

Meanwhile, Kanye West flying music track record gets another blemish: the top spot on Rolling Stone’s 50 Genuinely Horrible Albums By Brilliant Artists list for his 2018 Ye album.

The press and industry canceled the once-celebrated musician after West launched his anti-Semitic rants.

The Flashing Lights rapper “marked the beginning of the most disastrous artistic and personal collapse in the history of popular music,” the report adds.

Despite the Chicago rapper's No. 1 spot on the list, the 45-year-old still boasted over a billion streams on Spotify in 2021