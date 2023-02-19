Prince Harry needs to ‘step away’ from ‘destructive and disabled’ thinking

File Footage

Prince Harry has just been urged to look past his victim mentality and quit ‘destructive and disabling’ antics.



Dr. Michael Acton, the author of author of Learning How to Leave, made this admission.

He weighed in on everything during an interview with Showbiz Cheat Sheet.

There, Acton claimed, “With this pity story, he really needs to stop being a victim, get some really supportive and effective help, and move forward with his life in a positive and loving and kind way.”

“And although he’s saying, ‘This happened and that happened,’ this isn’t positive and kind. It’s destructive, it’s disabling,” Acton also added before signing off.