Karachi police office attack: COAS Gen Munir says terrorists have no 'religious moorings'

A day after the terrorists attacked the Karachi police office (KPO), Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Asim Munir accompanied by Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah visited the Jinnah Post Graduate Medical Centre (JPMC) and inquired about the health of the injured police and Rangers personnel, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said in a statement on Saturday.



According to the military's media wing, COAS General Munir and CM Murad praised the bravery, morale and sacrifices of the personnel of the Pakistan Army, police and Rangers (Sindh) in the line of duty.

The COAS asserted that terrorists have "no religious or ideological moorings", but only misguided conceptions forced through coercion or inducement.

Four people including two policemen and a ranger personnel were martyred, while 18 were left injured as terrorists barged into the strictly-guarded office of the law enforcers located at Karachi's main artery — Sharea Faisal.



“Contrary to political and other distractions being faced by the public, the security forces remain singularly focused on CT [counter terrorism] and intelligence-based operations (IBOs) which are being conducted all over the country with pronounced success,” said the army chief.

“No nation can overcome such challenges with kinetic actions only. It needs mutual trust, the will of the people and synergy between all stakeholders. Pakistanis have always rejected and defeated terrorism and extremism in all its manifestations,” COAS said while hoping for a united nation to prevail upon the menace of terrorism for a “shared prosperous future”.



The military chief and CM Murad were later briefed about the KPO incident at Corps Headquarters. The two also visited the site of the attack, which was cleared last night following a successfully coordinated CT operation involving the Pakistan Army Special Service Group (SSG), Pakistan Rangers Sindh and Sindh Police while "sending all terrorists to hell".

Also speaking at the occasion, Sindh's chief minister said that the state acknowledges and salutes the innumerable sacrifices rendered by law enforcement agencies and the nation’s unbreakable resolve against terrorism, said the ISPR.

Earlier on arrival, the COAS was received by Commander Karachi Corps.

— Thumbnail image by ISPR

