President, PM among others condemn 'cowardly' Karachi terror attack

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif (left), President Arif Alvi and Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari. — AFP/File

With the country still reeling from the impact of the deadly blast in Peshawar’s Police Lines, terrorists have yet again diverted their attacks on the country’s largest city Karachi attacking its police office located on the main Sharea Faisal artery on Friday.

The Karachi Police Office came under attack this evening at around 7:10pm with an operation initiated by law enforcement agencies including soldiers of the Pakistan Army and Rangers. The five-storey building of the city’s law enforcers, which has now been cleared, was under siege by an unknown number of terrorists.

Four people — including law enforcers — were martyred in the attack, while 18 were injured. In a joint operation by law enforcers at the attack site, five terrorists were killed.

From heads of state to politicians and celebrities, all have condemned the heinous act of terror on the police office.

Pakistan President Dr Arif Alvi has strongly condemned the attack in the metropolis with prayers for the speedy recovery of those injured.

Taking to Twitter, the President’s House stated: “The entire nation stands with its security forces against terrorists. Efforts will continue to eradicate the menace of terrorism.”

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, too, has denounced the cowardly attack by terrorists.

In his statement condemning the act, the premier has sought a report from Sindh Chief Minister and paid tribute to the police and security forces for their “vigorous efforts” against terrorists.

“The resolve of the police and law enforcement agencies cannot be broken by such cowardly acts," the prime minister said.

PM Shehbaz had also directed Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah to provide full cooperation to Sindh's administration during the operation. “Complete state power has to be utilised to eradicate the scourge of terrorism from the country," he said.

Asserting that the entire nation stands with the police and security agencies, the PM prayed for the recovery of those injured in the attack.

Meanwhile, Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari and Pakistan Peoples Party Chairman (PPP) — whose party is in power in the province — lauded the courage of Sindh police and crushing terrorists.



“Condemn the terrorist attack on Karachi police. Sindh police have bravely faced and crushed terrorism before,” he stated, taking to his official Twitter handle.

The minister also shared fears about more such attacks with hopes that the heinous acts won’t deter the country.

“We have full faith they will do so again, such cowardly attacks will not deter us. #IstandwithKarachiPolice,” Bilawal wrote.

Hours after news regarding the attack surfaced, German Consulate General also tweeted its condemnation.

In its tweet, the consulate reaffirmed its support for Pakistan in its battle against terrorism.

“CG Dr.Lotz condemned terrorist attack at Karachi police chief office. He offered his heartfelt condolences to those who lost their lives combating the terror attack & wished a quick recovery for the injured. Germany, he said, stands with Pakistan in its fight against terrorism," the consulate's tweet read.



Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf leader Ali Muhammad Khan has taken to the microblogging site to pray for the safety of policemen.

“May Allah protect everyone’s lives and completely defeat the anti-national attack,” he tweeted.

PPP lawmaker Naz Baloch has deemed the attack “tragic” sharing her thoughts on Twitter.

“Sindh Police, Rangers and Pakistan Army are bravely engaged in fighting the terrorists. May Allah protect Pakistan and destroys the enemies,” she tweeted.



