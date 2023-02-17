Armed men attack police office in Karachi

KARACHI: Armed men opened fire outside the police office located at Sharea Faisal, Geo News reported Friday citing officials.
According to initial reports available with Geo News, an unknown number of terrorists opened fire at the head office — located adjacent to the Sadar Police Station.
One rescue official sustained injuries after being shot and has been shifted to the Jinnah Hospital confirmed hospital sources. It was learnt that the injured is out of danger.
This is a developing story and is being updated with more details.
