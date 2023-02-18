Paul Rudd says he felt ‘strange’ being in ‘Friends’ finale, ‘I shouldn’t be here’

File footage

Paul Rudd revealed that he regretted his appearance in the final episode of popular sitcom Friends in his latest interview.

Rudd, during his recent appearance on Heart Breakfast on Friday, explained that it was ‘fun’ if ‘surreal’ being on the show.

The Ant Man star joined the long-running sitcom in 2002 as Mike Hannigan, a love interest and eventual husband of Phoebe Buffay (Lisa Kudrow).

Rudd said, “The whole thing was a bit surreal, I must say, to be a part of that,” adding that, “Because I came on really near the end... I never knew that I was going to be in as many as I was.”

The Marvel star further stated, “But it also felt strange. I mean, I was in that last episode and I just thought, ‘I shouldn’t be here. I’m getting a front row seat to things I’m not supposed to see.’”

Rudd made a brief appearance in the finale episode of Friends – titled The Last One – in which Mike and Phoebe agree to have a baby together after Chandler Bing (Matthew Perry) and Monica Geller (Courteney Cox), welcome their twins.

The This is 40 star continued, “They were all crying, it was all emotional, and I was just like, ‘Woah.’ I felt very privileged but I was like, ‘Oh I just want to sit back here and not get in the way.’”