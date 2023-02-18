Prince Harry, Meghan Markle have been ‘harpooned’: ‘Everything’s backfiring’

File Footage

Royal experts have just been warned about Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s plans “spectacularly backfiring” following South Park’s satire piece.



This claim has bene issued by Australian journalist Amanda Platell, in her most recent piece for the Daily Mail.

The writer started by admitting that while, the hate for Meghan Markle and Prince Harry is 'well known' the 'cruelty' in the South Park episode 'went too far in places'.



Ms Platell started it all off by saying, “Though no fan of Meghan, even I thought the cruelty went too far in places. But satirical comedy doesn't work unless it has some element of truth.”

“Whatever their plans were to conquer the States, the Megs and Harry show is spectacularly backfiring. South Park didn't just lampoon the Sussexes, it harpooned them.”