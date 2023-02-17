Chloe Bailey slammed for collaborating with Chris Brown despite his ill treatment against women

Chloe Bailey came under fire after she announced a collaboration with rapper Chris Brown despite his violent behaviour against women including his ex Rihanna.

On Thursday, February 16, Chloe Bailey shared a picture where she was seen embracing Chris Brown, announcing her collaboration with the rapper for her second single of the upcoming debut album, In Pieces.

After the photo was released, fans took out their anger and pleaded with Bailey to not release the album with the Ayo hitmaker because of his long history of extreme violence against women, including his then-girlfriend Rihanna back in 2009.

As per Daily Mail, Brown, 32, gave the then 21-year-old Rihanna a busted lip and painful black eye during a fight.

In 2020, he was accused of raping and drugging a woman on a yacht, which he has insistently denied.

One Twitter user wrote, "Chloe bailey’s management has no idea who her target audience is and that’s why they make such poor decisions and have her all over the place."

Another one added, "Chloe bailey making a song with Chris Brown in 2023, it’s like she’s afraid of success."

A third fired, "Chloe Bailey makes it so hard to defend her girl WHY are you making music with an abuser."







