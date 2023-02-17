'Keeping Up With The Kremlin' with Putin's deep fakes in the works

Vladimir Putin's deep fakes in the Kardashians spoof, Keeping Up With The Kremlin is slated to air on Channel 4.



British broadcaster Channel 4 is developing the comedy series Keeping Up With The Kremlin, on the life of Russian president Vladimir Putin, which is taken inspiration from Keeping Up With The Kardashians.

According to Deadline, the project hasn't been officially decided and is intended for social media as Channel 4 leans toward digital-first commissioning.

Chalkboard TV will produce the series and cast actors to play the Russian President and his acolytes, with deep fake technology and overdubbing.

Charlie Hyland will direct Keeping Up With The Kremlin.

