Anushka Sharma kept debut film 'Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi' secretly from parents initially: Here's why?



'Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi' was released in 2008

Anushka Sharma reveals that she was told by filmmaker Aditya Chopra to keep her debut film Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi secret from parents.

In the docu-series The Romantics, Anushka revealed: “Everything was under wraps. Nobody knew about it and Adi didn't want anybody to know that I was the lead actor. Adi literally said to me, 'you can't tell anybody. You cannot even tell your parent.' I said, 'Huh?”

Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi was one of the most iconic films featuring; Shah Rukh Khan and Anushka in the lead roles. The film revolved around the story of Surrinder Sahni, a very simple man who falls in love with Tani. The two get married accidently. Suri then tries to impress her after marriage by undergoing a complete makeover. The film basically gives a simple message stating that being ordinary is not bad and it is quite cool.

Sharma went on maternity break that prolonged for almost four years. But, she is now making her comeback to the silver screen with a sports film named Chakda Xpress which is based on the life of former Indian cricketer Jhulan Goswami.

Chakda Xpress is produced by Anushka Sharma’s brother Karnesh Sharma. The film is set to release on Netflix soon, reports NDTV.