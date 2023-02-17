 
Angelina Jolie says her heart is with Syrian families left to fend for themselves

By Web Desk
February 17, 2023
Angelina Jolie on Thursday expressed solidarity with the people of Syria affected by the devastating earthquake that killed thousands of people and rendered many homeless.

Taking to Instagram, the actress and activist said, "My heart is with Syrian families, left to fend for themselves after a sickening delay in the arrival of aid on top of years of war."

The earthquake destroyed thousands of houses in Syria and Turkey earlier this month.