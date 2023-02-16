Aditya Chopra locks two-hero story starring 'Tiger' and 'Pathaan'

Yash Raj Films is currently busy in wrapping up the post production of 'Tiger 3'

Filmmaker Aditya Chopra has reportedly locked a plot for a two-hero film that will feature Pathaan and Tiger.

Aditya made Tiger (2012) and Tiger Zinda Hai (2017) with Salman. Both the films took the cinemas by a storm. Now, he has produced an independent spy film Pathaan with Shah Rukh that is ruling the box office nowadays.

According to the sources, the success of these three films encouraged the filmmaker to give the industry the biggest movie of all time by bringing together the two superstars of Indian in a single frame.

Sources revealed: “The plot of this epic two hero crossover film featuring Tiger and Pathaan has been locked. The film will be the first proper 2 hero collaboration for the two mighty Khan’s since the release of Karan Arjun in 1995. The story of this Tiger - Pathaan two hero film has been developed by Aditya Chopra himself along with Shridhar Raghavan, who has been appointed by Adi as the Mentor Writer of the haloed YRF Spy Universe,”

“It’s going to be Tiger v/s Pathaan in this two-hero film. The film will be a faceoff between the two giant superstars of Indian Cinema, much like what happened between Iron Man and Captain America in the Marvel Cinematic Universe and Batman vs Superman from the DC Universe.”

According to PinkVilla, Yash Raj Films is currently wrapping up the post production and VFX of upcoming Tiger sequel. Meanwhile, the creative front is busy in finalizing the script of the new Pathaan vs. Tiger.

The phenomenal project will bring back Salman Khan and Shah Rukh back together on-screen after 30 years. They last collaborated in Karan Arjun in 1995.