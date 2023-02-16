Prince Harry 'quietened' his anxiety with 'meditation': 'Brought degree of calm'

Prince Harry is talking about ways he coped up with stress.

The Duke of Sussex, in his memoir 'Spare' writes how one therapist told him that he was suffering from 'post-traumatic' stress.

He pens: "One therapist said off-handedly that I was clearly suffering from post-traumatic stress, and that rang a bell. It got me moving, I thought, in the right direction."

Harry also speaks about the importance of meditation: "Another thing that seemed to work was meditation. It quietened my racing mind, brought a degree of calm. I wasn’t one to pray, Nature was still my God, but in my worst moments I’d shut my eyes and be still. Sometimes I’d also ask for help, though I was never sure whom I was asking."

Prince Harry's memoir is now out in stores.