Prince William saw Prince Harry's first 'panic attack' during polo match

Prince Harry is opening up about his first panic attack alongside Prince William.

The Duke of Sussex talks about experiencing his first mental breakdown with elder brother and his wife, Kate Middleton.

Writing in memoir 'Spare', Harry notes: "He’d been present for my very first panic attack. With Kate. We were driving out to a polo match in Gloucestershire, in their Range Rover. I was in the back and Willy peered at me in the rearview."

He added: "He saw me sweating, red-faced. You all right, Harold? No, I wasn’t. It was a trip of several hours and every few miles I wanted to ask him to pull over so I could jump out and try to catch my breath."

"He knew something was up, something bad. He’d told me that day or soon after that I needed help," Harry reveals.