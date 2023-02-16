Kate Middleton’s sister Pippa sparks reaction with her appearance in mini red dress on a beach

Pippa Middleton, Princess Kate's little sister, showed off her fitness after giving birth to her third child as she was snapped enjoying a beach day with her family on Caribbean vacation.

The Princess of Wales's sister appeared to be a fitness diva in red swimsuit, leaving fans curious that how she maintained her fit physique even after becoming mother for the third time.

Pippa's fun-filled trip comes just months after the 39-year-old gave birth to her third child, Rose, in June. She and husband James Matthews also share Arthur, 4, and Grace, who will be two in March.

Kate's sister looked smashing in hot red mini outfit as she appeared soaking up the sun. Pippa was snapped running in the sand and on her phone while sporting shades. She also took a dip in the warm Caribbean waters.

Royal fans lavished praise on Kate's sister, saying she's an inspiration to all the new moms.

Kate's sister previously appeared revealing that how she stays fit, telling Hoka in 2021 that running has been a "constant" in her life since she was 8 years old, adding she manages her weight by running around the playground.