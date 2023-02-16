Prince Harry's claims fail to affect Queen Camilla's growing popularity

Queen Consort Camilla - the woman once faced criticism from the public of the UK and around the world for her alleged role in Princess Diana's unhappiness - has gone through a PR transformation in recent years with her steadfastness and loyalty to King Charles and royal family.



King Charles' wife, who would be crowned alongside his husband on May 6, has reportedly is now more popular in the US and UK than both Prince Harry and his wife Meghan Markle, according to Newsweek.

Camilla has changed the public perception about herself with her steadfastness and sensible approach to the sensitive family matters despite Harry's allegations.

The Duke of Sussex has made a number of recent revelations about his relationships with family members, principally focused on some negative comments about his brother William and stepmother Camilla.

Harry, during his conversation with 60 Minutes' Anderson Cooper in January, appeared speaking harsh words for the Queen Consort, saying: "The villain. She was the third person in their marriage. She needed to rehabilitate her image."

In his book Spare, which became the fastest selling non-fiction book of all time upon it's release in January, Harry made the deeply personal revelation that he and Prince William had urged their father never to marry Camilla following Diana's death: "Willy and I promised Pa that we'd welcome Camilla into the family. The only thing we asked in return was that he not marry her."

"You don't need to remarry, we pleaded. A wedding would cause controversy. It would incite the press. It would make the whole country, the whole world, talk about Mummy, compare Mummy and Camilla, and nobody wanted that. Least of all Camilla."

However, Camilla, who tested positive for Covid-19 this week, has never spoken ill words about her stepson Harry and his wife Meghan Markle. The Queen Consort's strategy seems to win more favour from the public in the UK and US.