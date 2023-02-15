Rihanna’s backup dancers had ‘no idea’ about her pregnancy before showtime

Rihanna wanted to keep her second pregnancy a secret until her Super Bowl Halftime performance.



On Sunday, February 13th, 2023, the Diamonds hitmaker wowed fans with her enthralling gravity-defying show, making a comeback after six years.

The Grammy winner, 34, kicked off her set by rubbing her belly as the drone camera flew away, leaving some to ask, “is she pregnant?”

What’s surprising is that the ones who were working with the singer did not realise that she was pregnant.

According to TMZ, her pregnancy was “a well-kept secret even among people who were part of the show.” She managed to keep the news under wraps “due in part to the baggy clothing she’d been rocking during all the rehearsals.”

Moreover, the her backup dancers, upwards of 280, had no idea the Disturbia singer was expecting before she hit the stage this weekend.

The outlet reported that RiRi was wearing “loose-fitting outfits” as she was “practicing her set.” “It wasn’t until showtime that anyone involved saw her final costume, which seemed designed to show off her belly.”

TMZ also noted that when Rihanna and A$AP Rocky attended the Golden Globes in January, she also wore a black gown that hid her stomach. The ruching detail down the front would have hidden any kind of bump.

Rihanna and Rocky, 34, welcomed their first child in May 2022, a son whose name has yet to be revealed.