Prince Harry describes Cressida Bonas 'tears' as he asked for break up

Wednesday February 15, 2023
By Web Desk
February 15, 2023
Prince Harry talks about his painful breakup with Cressida Bonas.

After a conversation with a close mutual friend, the Duke of Sussex gathered the courage to speak to Bonas about parting ways.

Harry references to the 2014 conversation in his memoir ‘Spare’: “The day after we got home from Kazakhstan I phoned a mate, who was also close with Cress. I told him about my feelings and asked for advice. Without hesitation the mate said that if it was done it must be done quickly. So I drove straight over to see Cress. She was staying with a friend. Her bedroom was on the ground floor, windows looking onto the street. I heard cars and people going by as I sat gingerly on the bed and told her my thinking.”

He added: “She nodded. None of it seemed to surprise her. These things had been on her mind as well. I’ve learned so much from you, Cress. M She nodded. She looked at the floor, tears running down her cheeks. Damn, I thought. She helped me cry. And now I’m leaving her in tears.”