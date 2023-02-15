Prince Harry describes Cressida Bonas 'tears' as he asked for break up

Prince Harry talks about his painful breakup with Cressida Bonas.

After a conversation with a close mutual friend, the Duke of Sussex gathered the courage to speak to Bonas about parting ways.

Harry references to the 2014 conversation in his memoir ‘Spare’: “The day after we got home from Kazakhstan I phoned a mate, who was also close with Cress. I told him about my feelings and asked for advice. Without hesitation the mate said that if it was done it must be done quickly. So I drove straight over to see Cress. She was staying with a friend. Her bedroom was on the ground floor, windows looking onto the street. I heard cars and people going by as I sat gingerly on the bed and told her my thinking.”

He added: “She nodded. None of it seemed to surprise her. These things had been on her mind as well. I’ve learned so much from you, Cress. M She nodded. She looked at the floor, tears running down her cheeks. Damn, I thought. She helped me cry. And now I’m leaving her in tears.”