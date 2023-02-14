Amy Poehler and Tina Fey to kick off their first live comedy tour ‘Restless Leg Tour’

Amy Poehler and Tina Fey have recently announced to launch their first-ever live comedy tour, titled Tina Fey & Amy Poehler: Restless Leg Tour, this year.



On Monday, the best pals and co-stars reveals that the tour will begin from April 29 in Washington D.C.

In a press statement released to Deadline, it is said that the Saturday Night Live former stars will “celebrate their thirty years of friendship with an evening of jokes, iconic stories and conversational entertainment”.

“If this tour goes right, we can finally end this friendship!” quipped Poehler and Fey in a statement.

The statement mentioned that the “four-city tour” will include Chicago (May 20), Boston (June 9) and Atlantic City, New Jersey (June 10).

In a previous interview with Sunday TODAY, Poehler talked about her long-time friendship with Fey.

“I think it's rare and wonderful to meet somebody who's your friend who also works the same way that you do,” she commented.

Poehler added, “Because we kind of trained at the same places and work the same way it's so easy.”