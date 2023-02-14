Rita Wilson catches up with Tom Cruise, other Hollywood stars at Oscar Nominees Luncheon

Rita Wilson walked the star-studded red carpet of the 95th Annual Oscars Nominees Luncheon on Monday.



The actress took the opportunity to meet several Hollywood A-listers including Tom Cruise.

The Sleepless Nights in Seattle actress, 66, turned to her Instagram handle and shared glimpses from the glitzy event, held at the Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills, California.

Sharing the pictures, Wilson wrote, “@theacademy invites all their nominees and Governors, of which I am honored to be, to their nominees luncheon.”

“It’s thrilling to be in a room of artists whose creations emerged from their minds and souls. Also wonderful to catch up with friends. Tom Cruise, @dianewarren , the amazing hair and makeup team from Elvis , Sid and Nancy Ganis , Lesley Barber. Best of wishes to all!!!” she concluded.

Cruise attended the event to support the 2022 blockbuster summer film Top Gun: Maverick that has received six major Oscar nominations, including Best Picture.