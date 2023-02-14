Kate Middleton’s look alike gets trolled by netizens

A woman took to TikTok to share that many of her followers think she looks like Kate Middleton but the social media user was brutally trolled for her comments.

Karrie Louise Twyford who creates content related to style and beauty posted a video of her claiming that she resembles the Princess of Wales.

The post was bombarded with mean comments as one fan wrote: “In which world?” and another wrote: “You know the lady who played the queen on Netflix you kind of remind me of her.”

On the other hand, some of her followers came to her defence as one comment read: “don’t let the nasty comments get to you” while another fan commented: “A lot of these comments are a prime example of ‘if you’ve nothing good to say, say nothing at all!’”

A third comment read: “Don’t listen to these comments, I think you absolutely do!”