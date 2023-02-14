Rihanna ‘loves’ parenting with A$AP Rocky, insider reveals she ‘wants several kids’

Rihanna revealed that she is having her second baby as she debuted her baby bump during her Super Bowl Halftime show on Sunday, February 13th, 2023.

As onlookers speculated the Umbrella hitmaker’s pregnancy, a rep for the singer confirmed the news following her performance.

According to People Magazine, a source revealed that RiRi was “super excited to confirm” the news.

“Rihanna has so many things she is grateful for. She is ecstatic about how her show went. She felt great about performing again. She was also super excited to confirm her pregnancy,” said the insider.

The Only Girl in the World crooner welcomed her first baby with boyfriend A$AP Rocky (real name Rakim Mayers) in May 2022, and is now expecting her second child with him.

The source also noted that she “wants several kids and is happy that her son with have a sibling come summer.”

The insider added, “She loves parenting with Rakim. They are great together.”

The singer had hinted at her big surprise before she took the stage at Super Bowl.

Speaking to CBS Sports, Rihanna said she was “thinking about bringing someone” out during her halftime performance. However, the Diamonds singer managed to sidetrack everyone, giving the assumption she was talking about a surprise musical guest, via People.

“I’m not sure. We’ll see,” she teased while speaking with the outlet.