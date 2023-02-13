Shannon Elizabeth explains why she advised people not to watch American Pie

Shannon Elizabeth has recently revealed why she advised people not to watch American Pie prior to its release.



Speaking to Inside of You with Michael Rosenbaum podcast, Elizabeth, who played Nadia in the movie, was supposed to do an accent as her character belonged from the Czech Republic.

However, Elizabeth expressed her disappointment when the sound team tried to amend her accent using Automated Dialogue Replacement (ADR).

According to Independent, “ADR is usually implemented when directors feel they need additional dialogue to what was filmed, and is essentially added as a voiceover to the completed scene”.

“When I did American Pie, they called me in to do ADR,” said Elizabeth.

The actress continued, “They were like, ‘We’re gonna play with the accent’.”

“So, I’d say something and then they’d go, ‘Ok, do less of an accent.’ I was like, ‘Why are they messing with this accent so much?’” remarked the actress.

Elizabeth mentioned that the ADR session “devastated” her as she thought “it was going to ruin her performance”.

“I told all my friends, ‘This movie’s gonna suck’ ‘cause they messed with my accent so much! I was like, ‘No, they’re ruining it, don’t watch it.’ I was devastated after ADR,” commented the actress.

Elizabeth added, “A lot of people did say my accent was terrible and I’m like, ‘Yeah, ‘cause they messed with it – they didn’t let me do what I wanted to do.’”