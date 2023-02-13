Ellie Goulding reacts to Backlash on Tom Grennan's 'titgate'

Ellie Goulding has responded to Tom Grennan's social media criticism over "inappropriate" interaction with her at the Brits Awards.



Ellie Goulding appeared onstage with Tom Grennan to present an award at the Brits awards 2023 on February 11.

"Don't I look good next to Ellie Goulding? I love what you're doing. Are they your real boobs?" he asked while pointing at her outfit which featured a halter-neck top made with a three-dimensional breastplate by designer Cameron Hancock.

Goulding was taken aback by the question and replied "These are not mine, no. I wish! Mine are a lot further apart."

According to People, Goulding then continued to present the category.

Following the show, Twitter users started bashing the 27-year-old singer for his "highly inappropriate" act, and another user pointed out that he needs to "do better."

On the contrary, the Burn songstress reacted to the criticism on Sunday, February 12, in support of Grennan.

She tweeted, "A word on Brit/ tit gate … I was wearing a beautiful breastplate, thank you all for appreciating it ;) My friend @Tom-Grennan is 100% an ally and we were having a bit of fun. No offense taken, no harm intended- and no other interpretations necessary x."



Grennan responded to the tweet and gave his apology to people who found his words wrong.

He tweeted, "Love ya @elliegoulding What started as a joke between Ellie and I before we went on stage came out all wrong. The nerves got the better of us, but that does not excuse what was said, and I sincerely apologize to anyone who was offended - that's not me at all, and I am sorry x."



