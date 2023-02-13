Prince Harry, William ruining relationship for their wives?

King Charles III's both sons Prince William and Prince Harry have allegedly destroyed their relationship for their vives.



The Duke of Sussex has been warned by a royal commentator that his brother William won’t ‘forgive’ him for attacking Kate Middleton in his book Spare.

GB News host Dan Wootton previously said that the Duke of Sussex has crossed his brother’s “red line” with the “completely despicable” allegations against the Princess of Wales.

"William ain't going to forgive and forget. His red line, by the way, was not the personal attacks on him, it was the attacks on Kate, his wife,” Dan said.

"William reportedly found that completely despicable when Harry's wife Meghan went on international television and claimed that Kate had made her cry. We've then seen more attacks on Kate in the Netflix documentary," Dan added.

"But this book... William is presented as the villain of the piece. Harry has to know there are now permanent ramifications for his relationship with William.



"William is going to be king one day and Harry has now tried to present him to the world, he says for historical purposes, as a violent, angry, insensitive bully. If you speak to people who are friends with William, that is not how they characterise the guy. I would say Harry drove him to frustration time and again."

Recently, the Prince of Wales was left "gobsmacked" by the Duke of Sussex's decision to share in his memoir the story behind the notorious Nazi costume Harry wore at a fancy dress party aged 20.



Australian royal commentator Daniela Elser believes one of the reasons why the Prince of Wales was reportedly particularly shocked to see Harry recounting in book the behind-the-scenes about the Nazi costume saga dating back to Halloween 2005 may have to do with Kate, the Princess of Wales.

In a comment piece for the NZ Herald, Ms Elser wrote: "While Harry and Meghan have both made the Princess out to be a bit of a cold fish who failed to dispense hugs or share lip gloss with appropriate enthusiasm, her involvement in the Nazi uniform escapade is not just unflattering but actually harmful."



The above details and claims suggest that the two brothers have destroyed their relationship for making their wives happy.