Jennifer Aniston, Harry Styles' pals think the duo will start dating soon: Insider

Jennifer Aniston and Harry Styles’ close friends think the duo will start dating soon as they have been exchanging “flirty” messages ever since his wardrobe malfunction during recent concert.

An insider spilt to Closer Magazine that the Friends alum got in touch with the As It Was hitmaker after his California concert where Aniston was in attendance.

“Jen had been joking with pals about who she could get together with next and there has been talk about Harry,” the source told the outlet.

“He ticks all the boxes – he’s successful, intellectual, edgy and cooler than almost anyone else out there. He’s totally in her league,” the insider added.

“Plus, of course, he’s clearly into older women and has admitted he had a crush on her growing up, so she’s confident this has a lot more chance of working out than some of her other recent matches.”

The source went on to add that Aniston believes it would be “crazy” not to have some fun with Styles if things get a step ahead with him.

“Harry’s got a great sense of humour and is totally chilled, they’re a great match on paper. After the trousers incident, she got in touch, and it’s been quite flirty!”

The insider continued: “They have a bunch of mutual business pals and already had each other’s numbers, so after Harry split his pants on stage, Jen used that opportunity to get in touch with him.”

“They’ve struck up a regular back and forth,” the outlet shared. “Friends feel it’s only a matter of time before they meet up for a date, Jen is keen and Harry seems game.”

“But he’s super busy with tour dates and other work. At the moment it’s a watch-this-space situation – but it’s looking good and Jen’s super excited at what the future holds.”