Prince Harry has finally ‘exposed just how hollow’ his ‘superior posture really is’

Prince Harry has just come under fire for letting slip his ‘superior mask’ and ‘exposing’ to the world just how ‘hollow’ his mask is.



This claim has bene issued by royal commentator and author Daniela Esler.

She shed light on it all, in a new piece for the New Zealand Herald.

In it she wrote, “For years now, Harry has taken the highest moral high ground, pointing out the many failings of not only the British press but that flawed bunch of hug-phobes called the royal family.”

“He and wife Meghan have made calling out the dysfunction of both Fleet Street and the House of Windsor the bread and butter for much of their post-Palace proselytising, and it can be argued, they were right to do so.”

“However, a series of choices that the Sussex have made over the past couple of years – with Spare the acme of this signature Sussex sermonising – have exposed just how hollow that superior posture is.”

“Take the fact that one of the central themes of Spare is that for decades Harry endured having his privacy invaded by the unscrupulous, shameless sections of the press. All very, very bad, I think we can agree.”

“Little wonder then that ring-fencing his new life and shielding his family from the long lenses of the ravening paparazzi has become something of a crusade for Harry, their privacy something to be militantly protected. And yet in Spare, Harry tramples all over the royal family’s own privacy with seeming indifference.”