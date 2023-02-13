Olivia Wilde reportedly dating again few months after Harry Styles breakup

File Footage

Olivia Wilde is appeared to have moved on from her painful breakup from Harry Styles as she is “quietly dating again” as per recent reports.



The Don’t Worry Darling director is said to be keeping her new romance “low-key” as she has no intention to bring the relationship to limelight unless it’s “the right time.”

Dishing on Wilde’s new romantic interest, a source told Life & Style, “The man she’s with is ‘normal’ by Hollywood standards and treats her with respect.”

“He’s loyal, without being needy and worships the ground she walks on,” the insider added. “He’s your typical average Joe.”

The source went on to add, “She’s not giving too much away right now and wants to keep the relationship out of the spotlight until the time is right.”

“The most important thing is he makes her super happy,” the insider continued.

The actor-director and the As It Was hitmaker parted ways in November 2022 after two-year romance without disclosing the reasons behind their breakup.