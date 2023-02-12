Suga from BTS apologizes for setting high industry standards

Suga from BTS apologized for the high standards that the group has set in his drinking show Suchwita

Suga from BTS apologized for the high standards that his group has set in his show Suchwita on the episode from February 9th. His most recent guest was Hoshi from Seventeen, who spoke about how BTS normalized having several backup dancers at award shows. According to the singer, this raised the standard for idol performances in general.

Suga immediately responded saying: “I’m really sorry for everything we did to K-Pop. We did a lot of things we shouldn’t have.”

Hoshi admitted that BTS’ performances at award shows were so impressive that they were hard to follow. Suga explained that back when they had debuted, they felt that they had to try their hardest to do something more.

He also went on to apologize for establishing the trend of posting behind-the-scenes content for their music videos and other daily activities. Though Hoshi went on to assure Suga that other groups in the industry including Seventeen were very grateful for all the work BTS put into connecting with their fans.