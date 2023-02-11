 
Saturday February 11, 2023
Sir Rod Stewart won’t be performing at King Charles coronation

Sir Rod Stewart confirmed that he won’t ‘be there’ at King Charles III's coronation

By Web Desk
February 11, 2023
King Charles III coronation won’t feature Sir Rod Stewart’s performance as the 78-year-old rockstar confirmed that he won’t ‘be there’.

The Mirror reported that Sir Rod Stewart confirmed: “No, I won't be there.

"I think I have worn out my royal welcome. I think I will leave it to someone else. I will be in Las Vegas.

"But my wife will be on duty as a policewoman though."

Meanwhile, Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are expected to make an appearance at King Charles III’s coronation as a Whitehall source said: “They’re on the list and planning is well underway to make sure the proceedings run as smooth as possible - without any drama."

A royal commentator Afua Hagan on the other hand believed that the couple will attend the ceremony in a bid to reconcile with the firm.

“Attending the Coronation is the first step on the road to reconciliation," she noted.