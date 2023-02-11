Sir Rod Stewart won’t be performing at King Charles coronation

King Charles III coronation won’t feature Sir Rod Stewart’s performance as the 78-year-old rockstar confirmed that he won’t ‘be there’.
The Mirror reported that Sir Rod Stewart confirmed: “No, I won't be there.
"I think I have worn out my royal welcome. I think I will leave it to someone else. I will be in Las Vegas.
"But my wife will be on duty as a policewoman though."
Meanwhile, Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are expected to make an appearance at King Charles III’s coronation as a Whitehall source said: “They’re on the list and planning is well underway to make sure the proceedings run as smooth as possible - without any drama."
A royal commentator Afua Hagan on the other hand believed that the couple will attend the ceremony in a bid to reconcile with the firm.
“Attending the Coronation is the first step on the road to reconciliation," she noted.
