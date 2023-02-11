Islamabad court to indict Shahbaz Gill in sedition case on Feb 27

PTI leader Shahbaz Gill speaks to journalists in Islamabad on February 2, 2023. — Online

ISLAMABAD: A local court in the federal capital has decided to indict Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf's (PTI) senior leader Shahbaz Gill on February 27 as it rejected his plea for acquittal from the sedition case filed against him.



The politician is facing charges of allegedly attempting to incite mutiny among the ranks of the Pakistan Army during a TV programme in August 2022.



Additional Sessions Judge Tahir Sipra Saturday announced the decision to formally frame charges against PTI Chairman Imran Khan's former chief of staff.

Gill was taken into custody on August 9 from Banigala Chowk over charges of inciting mutiny. He was booked in a sedition and arms recovery case in August and stayed in detention for over a month. He, however, secured bail from the IHC in the sedition case on September 15 after repeatedly attempting to get released.

The case against Gill is registered at Kohsar Police Station under Sections 124-A (sedition), 505 (statements conducing to public mischief), and the Pakistan Penal Code.

The PTI had insisted on demanding the party leader's bail, alleging that he was facing humiliation, torture and sexual abuse in police custody.