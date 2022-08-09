Shahbaz Gill arrested for provocation against institutions: Islamabad Police

ISLAMABAD: Senior PTI leader and party chairman Imran Khan's chief of staff Shahbaz Gill has been arrested for incitement against institutions and their leadership, Islamabad Police said Tuesday.



The police said that a case has been filed against Gill at Banigala Police station.

“Shahbaz Gill has been arrested for making statements against the state institutions and inciting the people to rebellion,” police said.

Earlier, former federal minister Murad Saeed said that Shahbaz Gill has been arrested today. "The imported government is in panic," he tweeted.



Meanwhile, PTI leader Fawad Chaudhry said that Shahbaz Gill was "kidnapped" by men who came in vehicles without number plates from Banigala chowk.

Moving on to his Twitter handle, Murad Saeed said the coalition government gave a clear message to the leadership of the PTI. Warning the government against the arrest of the PTI chief, he said, “Imran Khan is the red line.”

Without giving details, the former minister said that after May 20, there was a terrible plan last night.

Criticising the incumbent government, Murad Saeed said that their every move is further exposing them. “People have rejected you,” he added.

Sharing a video of Gill's vehicle showing broken glasses, PTI demanded the immediate release of the party leader.

