Friday February 10, 2023
By Web Desk
February 11, 2023
Prince Harry could 'barely walk' after partying all night in Norfolk

Prince Harry talks about breaking his toe after a careless night with friends.

The Duke of Sussex shares how a heavy chair fell on his foot a few days before his trip, leading to the injury.

He writes in memoir ‘Spare’: “We got back onto the plane, flew to the starting point of the trek. As we began walking, at last, I remembered: Oh, yeah, my toe’s broken. Just recently, in fact. A boys’ weekend in Norfolk. We drank and smoked and partied till dawn, and then, while trying to reassemble one of the rooms we’d rearranged, I dropped a heavy chair with brass wheels onto my foot.”

Harry, however, shrugged away his pain to begin his trekking trip.

“Silly injury. But debilitating. I could barely walk. No matter, I was determined not to let the team down,” he noted.