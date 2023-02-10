Kate Middleton continues to break royal protocol?

Princess of Wales Kate Middleton continued to break unwritten royal protocol by giving a warm embrace to her former history teacher Jim Embury.
She was reunited with an old school teacher during the trip to Cornwall on Thursday.
Kate Middleton hugged Jim Embury at the National Maritime Museum in Falmouth, Cornwall, where he is now a volunteer.
Jim Embury taught Kate at St Andrew’s prep school in Pangbourne, Berks, in the 1990s.
The Princess of Wales cried "oh my goodness" and hugged Mr Embury.
According to OK! hugging well wishers and fans during engagements is generally thought to be against unwritten royal rules.
Though members of the royal family are increasingly doing it as they seek to engage with the public more closely.
Last year, Kate Middleton also broke the “no selfie” directive during a trip to Scotland.
Although royals are not supposed to take photos with members of the public, Princess of Wales happily agreed.
