Prince Harry’s reaction to success of ‘Spare’ revealed

Duke of Sussex Prince Harry’s reaction to success of his bombshell memoir Spare has been revealed.



The Prince shared his views about the success of his book as he reportedly attended Ellen DeGeneres and Portia de Rossi’s surprise wedding vow renewal ceremony last week.

The Mirror, citing a guest at the party, reported, “Harry said he was really happy about the success of the book and the reaction to it.”

The guest told Page Six, “He said he had no regrets about any of the revelations, and he’s relieved to have got his story out into the world."

"There’s been an amazing reaction to it, he said.“

According to reports, Harry’s bombshell book Spare sold more than 3.2 million copies worldwide in its first week.

It was crowned the fastest-selling non-fiction book of all time, according to the Guinness Book of World Records.