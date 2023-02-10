Prince William cannot handle Prince Harry’s memoir: ‘Most upset!’

Prince William is reportedly fuming over Prince Harry’s decision to release a tell-all memoir against his own family.
This claim has been issued by an insider close to People magazine.
The source in question has revealed that Prince William is “most upset” by Prince Harry’s memoir, despite his father being keen on welcoming the youngest back into the fold.
Per the inside source, “William is the one who is most upset and needs time to calm down. He has been painted as hotheaded and unsympathetic.”
King Charles on the other hands wants the entire situation to calm down since, “He would like to have Harry back in the family.”
“If they don't sort it out, it will always be part of the King's reign and how he has left his family disjointed.”
“He has had a reputation as a distant parent, and it would be awful for him for that to continue,'
Jason Sudeikis wants to get back together with Olivia Wilde after Harry Styles split, source
TV presenter calls Prince Harry classless and thoughtless
Police intervene after Kate and William's visit disrupted by lone protester
Kate Middleton wanted to be cooperative in text exchange with Meghan says expert
Composer Burt Bacharach dies
Rihanna's return to stage at Super Bowl halftime show to highlight her Caribbean culture