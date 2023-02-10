Prince William cannot handle Prince Harry’s memoir: ‘Most upset!’

File Footage

Prince William is reportedly fuming over Prince Harry’s decision to release a tell-all memoir against his own family.



This claim has been issued by an insider close to People magazine.

The source in question has revealed that Prince William is “most upset” by Prince Harry’s memoir, despite his father being keen on welcoming the youngest back into the fold.

Per the inside source, “William is the one who is most upset and needs time to calm down. He has been painted as hotheaded and unsympathetic.”

King Charles on the other hands wants the entire situation to calm down since, “He would like to have Harry back in the family.”

“If they don't sort it out, it will always be part of the King's reign and how he has left his family disjointed.”

“He has had a reputation as a distant parent, and it would be awful for him for that to continue,'