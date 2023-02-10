Prince Harry, Meghan Markle planning King Charles Coronation coup

File Footage

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have reportedly sparked widespread concern with their ‘usually quiet’ social media presence as many fear it may lead to a “huge Coronation coup.”



US-based policy expert and commentator, Nile Gardiner, made this admission.

He wrote it all down in a new Twitter post and it read, “Harry and Meghan have been unusually quiet in recent days,” and may “fear they will not be invited to the Coronation.”

“Attending the Coronation would be a huge coup for them after their destructive campaign and they would seek to be centre of attention at the event.”