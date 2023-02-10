John Legend breaks down ‘challenges’ of welcoming daughter Esti earth side

John Legend has just worn his heart on his sleeve and revealed some of the biggest challenges that followed his, and Chrissy Teigen’s path’s to parenthood with daughter Esti.

The singer broke it all down during his appearance on The Jennifer Hudson Show.

There, he got candid about everything, and weighed in on the months before his daughter’s birth.

The singer even set the record straight about why he and wife Teigen got candid about their fertility journey in the first place.

In Legend’s eyes, “We've been open about it because we've had challenges.”



“We had to use [in vitro fertilization] to conceive our children.”

“at one point, “We've had a pregnancy loss, and I think a lot of families grow through that, but I think a lot of people were happy that we talked about it because they didn't feel so alone.”