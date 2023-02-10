Former head of YG Yang Hyun Suk officially returns as head producer

Yang Hyun Suk can be seen resuming his position at YG in new clip

Yang Hyun Suk has officially returned as the head producer at YG Entertainment after his court case. In a recent video released by YG introducing one of the members from rookie group Baby Monster, Yang Hyun Suk can be seen participating in the interviews. He is joined by producer and rap coach Big Tone and the choreographer Leejung in the clip. He is introduced as “YG Head Producer,” confirming his role and reappearance.

Yang resigned from his position as head of YG in 2019, after a series of interconnected scandals started surrounding the case. The charges varied from drug usage to prostitution and much more. The issues began with former BigBang member Seungri, who will soon be released from jail, but also encompassed other artists.

In 2020, the music executive was found guilty of illegal overseas gambling and was consequently charged a fine of $14,000 USD. Although by the end of 2022, he was ultimately found to be not guilty. The case turned out to be quite lengthy, and former iKon member B.I's name was also brought up by an informant while being questioned for illegal drug use. B.I was found guilty of using marijuana and LSD. According to Variety, he was sentenced to three years in jail and a suspension of four years in 2021.