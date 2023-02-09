Kate Middleton hires PR guru to 'strengthen' royal circle amid Harry, Meghan attacks

file footage

Kate Middleton is reportedly working on strengthening her royal circle and has hired a new PR person as a close aide amid Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s repeated attacks on the royal family.

According to The Sunday Times of London, the Princess of Wales has hired a ‘public relations guru’, Alice Corfield, to serve as her new private secretary.

Corfield, 51, will reportedly serve as Kate’s ‘right-hand woman and most senior aide’ at Kensington Palace, in her role as her private secretary.

The mother-of-three has former work experience as an air stewardess, and has also previously worked as the head for campaigns for celebrity chef Jamie Oliver.

Commenting on Kate choosing Corfield as her closest aide, royal commentator Hilary Fordwich told Fox News: “This choice of Alice is not as outlandish as many are claiming. What is certain is that it won’t be ‘business as usual’ for the princess. It can’t be.”

“Prince Harry changed all that when he took the gloves off. When the going gets tough, the tough get going, and the Princess of Wales is made of tougher stalwart stuff than her quiet demeanour might belie,” Fordwich added.

“The best course is to continue to focus on others. Alice has the track record for such… Together, as long as the Princess of Wales and Alice stick to the high road, they’ll soar raising the young next generation with them as they plough ahead,” the commentator concluded.

Corfield, however, refused to comment on her new role in the Princess of Wales’ household.