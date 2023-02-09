Reese Witherspoon wraps ‘The Morning Show’ season 3, drops behind-the-scenes snaps

Reese Witherspoon shared latest update on her upcoming TV series The Morning show.

Witherspoon, who will be starring alongside Jennifer Aniston in the show, announced that season three of the hit series has been wrapped.

The Legally Blonde actress on Wednesday shared a few behind-the-scenes pictures with other cast members from the TV drama on her Instagram handle.

Witherspoon captioned the post, “Last days of shooting @themorningshow! Season 3 is on the WAY! ”

A carousel of the photos features Witherspoon posing at her iconic news desk, as well as with her co-workers for one last day at work.

Witherspoon was joined by her co-host Aniston (Alex Levy), for a selfie from the sidelines of the set. Other cast members, like Julianna Margulies (Laura Peterson), also posed for a few photos with the Witherspoon at different locations during production.

The Morning Show official Instagram account also commented on her post, writing, “That’s a wrap ”.

The fourth and final season of the show is currently wrapping up filming.